Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-06-30T09:59:41+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (June 7, 2021) 

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

 

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

  393,000

  388,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

  363,000

  358,000

 

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

 

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

  395,000 – 400,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

  365,000 - 375,000

 

 

