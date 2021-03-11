Report

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Category: Economy

Date: 2021-03-11T08:58:58+0000
Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Thursday (March 11, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

 Sale Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 346,500 341,500

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 316,500 311,500

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

 Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold 350,000 – 360,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 320,000-330,000

