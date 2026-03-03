Dawn partridge duels draw crowds in Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

At dawn every Friday during winter and spring, parts of Erbil transform into gathering spots for partridge enthusiasts, as traditional dueling arenas attract hundreds of breeders and hobbyists in scenes reflecting a long-standing folk tradition in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region.

Breeders of the partridge, locally known as “qabaj,” head to a designated space inside a café in Erbil’s parks immediately after the Fajr prayer, carrying their birds to compete or observe the matches.

Participants gather around a small ring where the birds are released amid cheers, while enthusiasts assess each bird’s strength, endurance, and duration in the duel —factors that significantly influence its market value.

Adi Dawari, a partridge breeder, told Shafaq News that the hobby is “old and passed down among families in the region,” adding that many attend every Friday because it is “not just a competition but a social gathering that brings together friends and bird lovers.”

He noted that the value of a winning bird increases noticeably depending on its performance and resilience, with some birds reaching prices of several thousand dollars.

Abdullah Ahmed, a regular participant, said the duels see growing turnout, particularly in winter, explaining that breeders invest considerable time in raising and training their birds, sometimes spending years developing strong bloodlines.

Despite the simplicity of the venue, the excitement accompanying each release turns the event into a small folk festival, with spectators closely following every moment before the winner —whose market value can shift within minutes— is declared.