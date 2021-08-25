Report

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-08-25T09:11:45+0000
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / Gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Wednesday (August 25, 2021)

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

 

Sale

Purchase

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold

367,000

362,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

337,000

332,000

 

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)

 

Sale

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold

370,000 – 375,000

one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold

340,000-345,000

 

 

