Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (January 25, 2021) are listed below
The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)
|
|
Sale
|
Purchase
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold
|
380,000
|
372,000
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
|
355,500
|
345,500
The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)
|
|
Sale
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf gold
|
385000 - 395000
|
one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold
|
360000-375000