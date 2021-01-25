Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Shafaq News / gold prices in the Iraqi wholesale and retail markets for today, Monday (January 25, 2021) are listed below

The prices in Al-Nahr Street wholesale markets in Baghdad (in Dinars)

Sale Purchase one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Gulf, Turkish and European gold 380,000 372,000 one Mithqal (5 grams) of 21k of Iraqi Gold 355,500 345,500

The prices in Baghdad goldsmiths’ shops (retail) (in Dinars)