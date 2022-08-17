Report

Gold prices edged lower in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged lower on August 17, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 Gulf, Turkish, and European gold carats reached 368 thousand and 364 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 328 and 324 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 370 and 380 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 330 and 340 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 425 thousand dinars, 22-carat gold prices at 390 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 380 thousand dinars, while 18-carat gold at 320 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

