Gold prices edged lower in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets dropped on July 20, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 351 thousand and 347 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 311 and 307 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 350 and 360 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 310 and 320 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram