Gold prices edged lower in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2022-08-27T11:16:38+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged lower on August 27, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 Gulf, Turkish, and European gold carats reached 359 thousand and 355 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also declined, with the selling and buying prices resting at 329 and 325 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 360 and 370 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 330 and 340 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

