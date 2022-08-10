Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices edged higher in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-08-10T09:16:49+0000
Gold prices edged higher in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged higher on August 10, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold reached 371 thousand and 367 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 331 and 327 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 370 and 380 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 330 and 340 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

related

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-03-01 11:29:01
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold hits 1-week low as yields rise ahead of Fed statement

Date: 2021-04-28 08:31:40
Gold hits 1-week low as yields rise ahead of Fed statement

Gold inches up in Iraq today

Date: 2021-08-04 10:44:55
Gold inches up in Iraq today

Gold hovers near 3-month low as dollar strength continues

Date: 2022-05-16 07:13:22
Gold hovers near 3-month low as dollar strength continues

Gold slips from over 8-month high as Biden-Putin meeting plans ease demand

Date: 2022-02-21 08:16:46
Gold slips from over 8-month high as Biden-Putin meeting plans ease demand

Gold slips as rise in U.S. bond yields dent demand

Date: 2022-06-09 06:28:52
Gold slips as rise in U.S. bond yields dent demand

Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday

Date: 2020-11-18 10:13:05
Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday

Gold prices inched up in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2022-03-24 09:53:03
Gold prices inched up in the Iraqi capital today