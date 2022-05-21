Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Gold prices edge higher in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-05-21T09:04:59+0000
Gold prices edge higher in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets inched up on May 21, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold inched to reach 380 thousand and 376 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 340 and 336 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 380 and 390 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 340 and 350 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

related

Gold prices steady as lower Treasury yields offset dollar strength

Date: 2022-04-19 08:36:27
Gold prices steady as lower Treasury yields offset dollar strength

Gold firms near 4-1/2-month peak on weaker U.S. dollar, yields

Date: 2021-05-26 07:40:48
Gold firms near 4-1/2-month peak on weaker U.S. dollar, yields

PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as dollar firms, Treasury yields gain

Date: 2021-01-14 09:44:40
PRECIOUS-Gold retreats as dollar firms, Treasury yields gain

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-09-30 10:31:32
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease off 3-month peak as U.S. dollar, yields firm

Date: 2022-02-14 07:58:01
PRECIOUS-Gold prices ease off 3-month peak as U.S. dollar, yields firm

Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Date: 2021-02-22 08:57:43
Gold prices in the Iraqi local markets today

Gold little changed as focus remains on Ukraine crisis

Date: 2022-03-21 06:59:36
Gold little changed as focus remains on Ukraine crisis

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Date: 2022-05-18 09:05:42
Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today