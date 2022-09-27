Report

Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-27T09:07:52+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged lower today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Tuesday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 334 thousand and 330 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 304 and 300 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 335 and 345 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 305 and 315 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 387 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 347 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 294 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

