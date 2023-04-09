Gold prices drop in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported gold dropped in Baghdad, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Sunday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 415 thousand and 411 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 385 and 381 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 415 and 425 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 385 and 395 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams