Gold prices dip in Baghdad and Erbil today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-14T09:33:05+0000
Gold prices dip in Baghdad and Erbil today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets edged lower on September 14, 2022.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 Gulf, Turkish, and European gold carats reached 350 thousand and 346 thousand dinars, respectively.

Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also climbed, with the selling and buying prices resting at 320 and 316 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a range between 350 and 360 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 320 and 330 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 410 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 348 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 310 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 gram

