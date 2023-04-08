Gold prices decrease in Iraqi and Kurdish markets

Shafaq News/ Gold prices in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil decreased on Saturday, according to Shafaq News agency.

The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in the wholesale markets of Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad amounted to 417,000 Iraqi dinars, with a purchase price of 413,000 dinars.

The selling price of 21-carat Iraqi gold also decreased to 387,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 383,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 420,000 and 430,000 dinars, while the selling price of Iraqi gold ranged between 390,000 and 400,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the price of 24-karat gold sold for 383,000 dinars, 21-karat sold for 428,000 dinars, and 18-karat sold for 363,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equal to five grams.