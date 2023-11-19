Gold prices decline in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / Today, Sunday, both foreign and Iraqi gold prices have decreased in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

As the main stock exchanges opened in Baghdad and Erbil, the dollar rates also observed a decline today, according to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent.

In Baghdad's wholesale markets on Al-Nahar Street, the selling price per Iraqi Dinar for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold recorded 436,000, while the buying price stood at 432,000 Iraqi Dinars.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was 406,000 Dinars, with the buying price at 402,000 Dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 Dinars, while the selling price for one mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 410,000 and 420,000 Dinars.

In Erbil, the selling price for one gram of 24-carat gold was 508,000 Dinars, 22-carat gold was sold at 465,000 Dinars, 21-carat gold at 445,000 Dinars, and 18-carat gold at 385,000 Dinars.

It's important to note that one Mithqal is equivalent to five grams.