Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital today

Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets climbed today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Tuesday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 343 thousand and 339 thousand dinars, respectively.

The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 313 and 319 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 345 and 355 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 315 and 325 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 400 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 358 thousand dinars, anda 18-carat gold at 300 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams