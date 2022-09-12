Report

Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital today

Category: Economy

Date: 2022-09-12T10:52:04+0000
Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported precious gold in the Iraqi markets climbed today, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Monday.

Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 355 thousand and 351 thousand dinars, respectively.

The 21-carat Iraqi gold also settled, our correspondent said, with the selling and buying prices resting at 325 and 321 thousand dinars.

Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 355 and 365 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 325 and 335 thousand dinars.

In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 410 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 363 thousand dinars, while 18-carat gold at 309 thousand dinars.

One mithqal= 5 grams

