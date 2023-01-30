Gold prices climb in the Iraqi capital today Economy Gold prices 2023-01-30T09:03:50.000000Z Share font Enable Reading Mode A- A A+ Shafaq News/ Domestic and imported gold edged higher in Baghdad but remained the same in Erbil, Shafaq News Agency correspondent said on Monday.Our correspondent said that the selling and buying prices of a Mithqal of 21 carats of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold stood at 442 thousand and 438 thousand dinars, respectively. Our correspondent said the 21-carat Iraqi gold also dropped, with the selling and buying prices resting at 412 and 408 thousand dinars.Local shops in the Iraqi capital sell the 21-carat Gulf gold at a price ranging between 440 and 450 thousand dinars, while 21-carat Iraqi gold prices range between 410 and 420 thousand dinars. In Erbil, Local shops sell 24-carat gold at 515 thousand dinars, 21-carat gold at 450 thousand dinars, and 18-carat gold at 385 thousand dinars.One mithqal= 5 grams