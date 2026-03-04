Kuwait protests Iraq over faction strikes

Shafaq News- Kuwait

Kuwait on Wednesday summoned Iraq’s chargé d’affaires Zaid Abbas Shanshul, delivering a memorandum of protest over strikes carried out by Iraqi armed factions on Kuwaiti territory.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait condemned the attacks as a breach of its sovereignty and a violation of international law, reporting casualties among civilians and military personnel, along with significant material damage.

استدعت وزارة الخارجية، ممثلة بسعادة السفير عزيز رحيم الديحاني، نائب وزير الخارجية بالوكالة، سعادة د. زيد عباس شنشول، القائم بأعمال سفارة جمهورية العراق لدى دولة الكويت، وذلك لتسليمه مذكرة احتجاج على إثر الاعتداءات التي شنتها فصائل مسلحة عراقية والتي استهدفت الأراضي الكويتية في… pic.twitter.com/N2va1mczkL — وزارة الخارجية (@MOFAKuwait) March 4, 2026

Stressing that launching attacks against Kuwait from Iraqi soil constitutes an act of aggression under international law and violates the principle of territorial integrity, Kuwait urged Iraqi authorities to take clear and practical steps to prevent further incidents.

The development unfolds as several Iraqi armed factions have declared their involvement in the ongoing war between the United States and Israel against Iran, vowing to target US bases and interests inside Iraq and elsewhere in the region.