Gold falls in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices fell on Wednesday in Baghdad and Erbil, hovering around 900,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) , according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Wholesale prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a sell price of 909,000 dinars per mithqal for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buy price of 905,000 dinars, down from 936,000 dinars recorded Tuesday.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold at 879,000 dinars per mithqal, with a buy price of 875,000 dinars.

At jewelry stores, Gulf 21-carat gold ranged between 910,000 and 920,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi 21-carat gold ranged between 880,000 and 890,000 dinars.

In Erbil, prices also declined, with 22-carat gold selling at 953,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat at 910,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 780,000 dinars