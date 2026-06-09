Gold stabilizes in Baghdad, rises in Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold prices held steady Tuesday in Baghdad and rose in Erbil, hovering around 936,000 IQD per mithqal, according to a Shafaq News market survey.

Wholesale prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a sell price of 936,000 dinars per mithqal for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buy price of 932,000 dinars, unchanged from Monday's session.

Iraqi 21-carat gold sold at 906,000 dinars per mithqal, with a buy price of 902,000 dinars.

At jewelry stores, Gulf 21-carat gold ranged between 940,000 and 950,000 dinars per mithqal, while Iraqi 21-carat gold ranged between 910,000 and 920,000 dinars.

In Erbil, prices edged higher, with 22-carat gold selling at 984,000 dinars per mithqal, 21-carat at 940,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 805,000 dinars.