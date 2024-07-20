Gold drops in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

Shafaq News/ Prices of both foreign and Iraqi gold fell in Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil, on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded this morning a selling price of 499,000 IQD per mithqal (approximately 4.25 grams) for 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with the purchase price at 495,000 IQD.

For 21-carat Iraqi gold, the selling price stood at 469,000 IQD per mithqal, with the purchase price at 465,000 IQD.

In local jewelry shops, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 500,000 and 510,000 IQD per mithqal, while 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 470,000 and 480,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was 595,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold was 520,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 445,000 IQD.