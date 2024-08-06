Gold drops in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, August 6, 2024, the prices of both foreign and local gold declined in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat gold, whether Gulf, Turkish, or European, of 512,000 IQD, with a buying price of 508,000 IQD.

For Iraqi gold, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat gold was 482,000 IQD, while the buying price was 478,000 IQD.

In jewelry shops, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 515,000 and 525,000 IQD, while the selling price for Iraqi gold mithqal ranged between 485,000 and 495,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 24-carat gold was sold at 582,000 IQD, 22-carat gold at 535,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 510,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 437,000 IQD.