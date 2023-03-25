Gold Prices Stable in Baghdad, Decrease in Erbil on Saturday

Shafaq News/ Gold prices remained stable in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital, Baghdad, and decreased in the markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Saturday.

According to Shafaq News agency, the selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish and European gold in the wholesale markets in Baghdad remained at 428,000 dinars, and the purchase price at 424,000 dinars, while the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold remained stable at 398,000 dinars, and the purchase price at 394,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranged between 430,000 and 440,000 dinars, while an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the price of 24-carat gold was sold at 495,000 dinars, 22-carat at 455,000 dinars, 21-carat at 440,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 370,000 dinars.