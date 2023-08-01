Gold Prices Stabilize in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ Foreign and Iraqi gold prices remained stable in the local markets of Baghdad and Erbil on Tuesday.

According to a report by Shafaq News agency, the wholesale gold prices on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded steady rates this morning.

The selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold remained at 413,000 dinars, with the purchase price unchanged at 409,000 dinars, mirroring yesterday's Monday prices.

The selling price for one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold settled at 383,000 dinars, while the purchase price remained at 379,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of 21-karat Gulf gold ranged from 420,000 to 430,000 dinars, and for Iraqi gold, it went from 390,000 to 400,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices also displayed stability, with the selling price of 24-carat gold at 380,000 dinars, 22-carat gold at 440,000 dinars, 21-carat gold at 420,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold at 360,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.

As the gold prices in both regions remained constant, investors and consumers can monitor further market developments to make informed decisions in their transactions.