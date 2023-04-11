Gold Prices Rise in Baghdad, Remain Stable in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices rose for foreign and Iraqi gold in the wholesale markets of Baghdad, while they remained stable in the gold markets of Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

According to Shafaq News agency, the selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish and European gold in Baghdad reached 404,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 400,000.

Meanwhile, the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold remained stable at 374,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 370,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranged from 405,000 to 415,000 dinars, while an Iraqi gold weight ranged from 375,000 to 385,000 dinars.

On the other hand, in Erbil, gold prices remained stable, with a selling price of 415,000 dinars for one 21-carat weight.

One mithqal of gold equals five grams.