Gold Prices Decrease in Baghdad and Erbil Markets

Shafaq News/ Gold prices decreased in the local markets in Baghdad and Erbil on Monday, according to a report by Shafaq News agency.

The selling price for one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad was recorded at 407,000 dinars, while the purchase price was 403,000 dinars.

Similarly, the selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold decreased to 377,000 dinars, and the purchase price was 373,000 dinars. In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of the 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranged from 405,000 dinars to 415,000 dinars, while the selling price of the Iraqi gold weight ranged from 375,000 to 385,000 dinars.

In Erbil, the price of 24-carat gold sold for 475,000 dinars, 22-carat sold for 435,000 dinars, 21-carat sold for 420,000 dinars, and 18-carat sold for 350,000 dinars.

One mithqal of gold is equal to five grams.