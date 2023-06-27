Gold Prices Decrease Slightly in Baghdad, Stabilize in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices in the local markets of Baghdad experienced a slight decrease, while prices remained stable in the markets of Erbil.

According to a report from Shafaq News agency, the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded a decrease in gold prices this morning.

The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was 395,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 391,000 dinars. This is a decrease compared to yesterday morning, Monday, when prices were 397,000 dinars for one weight.

The selling price of one 21-carat weight of Iraqi gold also decreased, reaching 365,000 dinars, with a purchase price of 361,000 dinars.

In goldsmiths' shops, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold weight ranged between 400,000 and 410,000 dinars, while the selling price of an Iraqi gold weight ranged between 370,000 and 380,000 dinars.

In Erbil, gold prices remained stable. The selling price of 24-carat gold was 465,000 dinars, 22-carat gold was 430,000 dinars, 21-carat gold was 410,000 dinars, and 18-carat gold was 350,000.

One mithqal of gold is equivalent to five grams.