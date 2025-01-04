EIA: Iraqi oil exports to US inch lower over the week

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Saturday, that Iraqi oil exports to the US had dropped during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from nine major countries amounted to 5.765 million bpd, down by 79,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.844 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 212,000 bpd last week, a decrease of 17,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 229,000 bpd."

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.733 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 551,000 bpd, Venezuela with 353,000 bpd, and Colombia with 289,000 bpd. Brazil, Libya, and Nigeria, closely trailed with 280,000 bpd, 189,000 bpd, and 71,000 bpd respectively."