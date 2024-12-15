Iraqi oil exports to US decline over the week: EIA

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Sunday, that Iraqi oil exports to the US had dropped during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from nine major countries amounted to 5.941 million bpd, down by 842,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 6.333 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 213,000 bpd last week, a decrease of 184,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 397,000 bpd."

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.829 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 440,000 bpd, Brazil with 251,000 bpd, and Venezuela with 187,000 bpd. Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, Colombia, and Ecuador closely trailed with 175,000 bpd, 187,000 bpd, 125,000 bpd, and 103,000 bpd respectively."