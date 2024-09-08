Iraqi oil exports to US surge over the week: EIA

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraqi oil exports to the US had risen during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from nine major countries amounted to 4.876 million bpd, down by 732,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.608 million bpd.

"EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 201,000 bpd last week, an increase of 48,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 153,000 bpd.

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.516 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 374,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 204,000 bpd, Brazil with 180,000 bpd, and Colombia with 179,000 bpd. Ecuador, Libya, and Nigeria closely trailed with 104,000 bpd, 86,000 bpd, 32,000 bpd respectively."