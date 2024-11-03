Iraqi oil exports to US decline over the week: EIA

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraqi oil exports to the US had dropped during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from 10 major countries amounted to 5.299 million bpd, down by 348,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.647 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 216,000 bpd last week, a decrease of 21,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 237,000 bpd."

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.660 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 621,000 bpd, Venezuela with 250,000 bpd, and Colombia with 150,000 bpd. Nigeria, Libya, Brazil, Ecuador, and Saudi Arabia closely trailed with 145,000 bpd, 89,000 bpd, 88,000 bpd, 67,000 bpd, and 13,000 bpd respectively."