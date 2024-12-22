Iraqi oil exports to US decline over the week: EIA

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Sunday, that Iraqi oil exports to the US had dropped during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from nine major countries amounted to 6.146 million bpd, up by 206,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.941 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 209,000 bpd last week, a decrease of 4,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 213,000 bpd."

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 4.339 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 526,000 bpd, Venezuela with 521,000 bpd, and Brazil with 178,000 bpd. Colombia, Ecuador, Nigeria, and Libya closely trailed with 136,000 bpd, 69,000 bpd, 56,000 bpd, and 32,000 bpd respectively."