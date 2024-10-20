Iraqi oil exports to the US drop by 171,000 bpd, EIA

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Sunday, that Iraqi oil exports to the US had declined during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from nine major countries amounted to 5.007 million bpd, down by 298,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 5.305 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 70,000 bpd last week, a decrease of 171,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 241,000 bpd."

Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.537 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 406,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 314,000 bpd, and Colombia with 223,000 bpd. Brazil, Nigeria, Venezuela, and Ecuador closely trailed with 154,000 bpd, 134,000 bpd, 134,000 bpd, and 35,000 bpd respectively.