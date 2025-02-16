EIA: Iraqi oil exports to US dip over the week

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Sunday, that Iraqi oil exports to the US had dropped during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from eight major countries amounted to 5.506 million bpd, down by 544,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 6.050 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 46,000 bpd last week, a decrease of 53,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 99,000 bpd."

"Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.918 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 482,000 bpd, Saudi Arabia with 380,000 bpd, and Venezuela with 226,000 bpd. Brazil, Colombia, and Nigeria closely trailed with 217,000 bpd, 150,000 bpd, and 87,000 bpd respectively."