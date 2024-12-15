Dollar prices stabilize in Baghdad, lower in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar remained steady in Baghdad and edged lower in Erbil markets.

According to a survey by Shafaq News, the dollar's rates, with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, set at 150,800 dinars for every 100 dollars, the same rate as this morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad reached 152,000 IQD and 150,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price recorded 150,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 150,100.