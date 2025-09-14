Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Sunday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 142,750 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 144,000 IQD and 142,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,900 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,800.