Dollar prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Wednesday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency's survey, the dollar's rates increased with the closure оf the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settling at 143,200 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 142,200 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 144,250 IQD and 142,250 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 142,850 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,750.