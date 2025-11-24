Dollar prices climb in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News – Baghdad / Erbil

On Monday, the exchange rates оf the US dollar edged higher against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to a Shafaq News Agency survey, the dollar rose at midday in Baghdad’s central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, reaching 144,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, up from 142,250 dinars in the morning.

The selling and buying rates at currency exchange stores in Baghdad were set at 145,000 IQD and 143,000 IQD per 100 USD, respectively.

Erbil's selling price reached 143,050 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buying price was 142,900.