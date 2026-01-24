Dollar opens higher in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

On Saturday, the US dollar traded higher in Baghdad and Erbil, rising by 100 Iraqi dinars compared with the previous session.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges at 148,000 dinars per 100 dollars, up from 147,900 dinars recorded in the previous session.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 148,500 dinars and bought it at 147,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 147,950 dinars and buying prices at 147,850 dinars.