US offers a $10 million reward for information on Iranian high officials

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States announced a reward of up to $10 million for information related to several senior figures in Iran, especially the new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei.

According to the US State Department’s “Rewards for Justice” program, run by the Diplomatic Security Service, the individuals listed are accused by Washington of leading and managing different elements of the IRGC, which the United States says has organized, planned, and carried out operations worldwide.

The program called on anyone with information about these figures or about various branches of the IRGC to submit it to US authorities.

The list includes several figures linked to the IRGC and Iranian security institutions, including Ali Asghar Hejazi, deputy chief of the Supreme Leader’s office; Yahya Rahim Safavi, a senior military adviser to the Supreme Leader; and Ali Larijani, an adviser to the Supreme Leader and former secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council. The list also includes Iranian Intelligence Minister Esmail Khatib , Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, and the Secretary of Iran’s Defense Council, who serves as an adviser to the Supreme Leader, the head of the Supreme Leader’s military office, and a commander within the IRGC.