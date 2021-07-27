China ranks the first as the top buyer of Iraqi oil, SOMO

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Oil Marketing Company "SOMO" announced, on Tuesday, that the Chinese oil companies were the top buyers of Iraqi oil during last June.

SOMO statistics showed that 30 international companies have purchased Iraqi oil during June 2021 as follows:

Country Number of companies China 7 India 6 USA 3 South Korea 3 Italy 2 Greece 2 UK 1 France 1 Spain 1 Malaysia 1 Japan 1 Turkey 1 Netherlands-British 1

The most prominent international companies that purchased the Iraqi oil are India’s Bharat PETROLEUM, China’s Al-WAHA, US’s Exxon Mobil, UK’s BP Oil, (Italy's ENI), and Turkey’s Tupras.

The oil quantities exported through Basra Oil Terminal, Khor al-Zubair Oil Terminal, and SPM from Arabian Gulf and Ceyhan terminal in Turkey from the Mediterranean Sea.