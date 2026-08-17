World Cup coach Graham Arnold returns to Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq football national team head coach Graham Arnold on Monday returned to Baghdad to finalize his contract extension and begin preparations for the Arabian Gulf Cup and 2027 AFC Asian Cup.

The Australian had already accepted a deal running through February 20, 2027, with the possibility of a new agreement from March 1 covering Iraq’s 2030 World Cup qualifying campaign or finals participation.

Arnold is expected to monitor Iraq Stars League matches as he assesses domestic players ahead of the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup in Jeddah from September 23 to October 6.

Iraq are grouped with Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait and will face the hosts in their final group match on September 29 before turning attention to the 2027 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia.

Arnold took charge in May 2025 and led Iraq back to the World Cup for the first time since 1986. Despite a group-stage exit in 2026, the federation opted to retain him as it seeks continuity into the next cycle.