World Cup 2026 June 27 preview: Iran and Uruguay face difficult must-win tests

Shafaq News

Spain and Egypt lead a decisive World Cup dawn on Saturday Baghdad time, with four matches across Groups G and H set to shape the knockout race and leave several contenders fighting for survival.

Group H opens at 03:00 a.m., when Uruguay face Spain and Cape Verde meet Saudi Arabia. Group G follows at 06:00 a.m., with New Zealand playing Belgium and Egypt facing Iran.

Uruguay vs Spain

Uruguay and Spain headline the early window in a match that could decide the top of Group H.

Spain enter the final round first on four points after a goalless draw with Cape Verde and a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia, while Uruguay have two points after draws with Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde.

Uruguay coach Marcelo Bielsa described the match as a “final,” with his side still chasing a first win and a secure path into the Round of 32.

Spain remain unbeaten under Luis de la Fuente and will look to confirm top spot, with Lamine Yamal again central to their attacking threat.

Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia

Cape Verde can turn a historic debut World Cup into a knockout-stage run when they face Saudi Arabia in Houston. The Blue Sharks have already held Spain and Uruguay to draws, keeping them unbeaten and alive before the final round.

A win could send Cape Verde through, while Saudi Arabia, bottom with one point, must win to keep their qualification hopes alive.

Saudi coach Georgios Donis said his team remains a work in progress but has improved through the tournament.

New Zealand vs Belgium

Belgium enter their final Group G match against New Zealand under heavy pressure after back-to-back draws with Egypt and Iran.

Rudi Garcia’s side have yet to win in the group and need a result to avoid turning a difficult start into an early crisis, while New Zealand, bottom with one point, must beat Belgium to keep direct qualification hopes alive, while also watching the Egypt-Iran result.

The All Whites drew with Iran before losing to Egypt, but coach Darren Bazeley declared that recent World Cup upsets have strengthened belief in another surprise.

Egypt vs Iran

Egypt and Iran meet in Seattle in one of the most important matches of the final group round, with both teams still able to reach the knockout stage.

Egypt lead Group G after drawing with Belgium and beating New Zealand 3-1, a result powered by Mohamed Salah and their first World Cup victory.

Iran, who drew with New Zealand and Belgium, can still challenge for top spot with a win over Egypt.

For Egypt coach Hossam Hassan, the priority remains qualification, with Salah carrying a central role in Egypt’s push to finish the group on top.