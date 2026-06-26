ISIS war remnant kills two shepherds in Nineveh

Shafaq News- Nineveh

An explosive remnant of war left behind by ISIS killed two shepherds on Friday while they were grazing sheep in the Al-Baaj Island area west of Iraq's Nineveh province, a security source told Shafaq News.

Security forces sealed off the area and launched an investigation, while the bodies were transferred to the forensic medicine department to complete legal procedures.

Iraq remains among the world's most heavily contaminated countries with explosive remnants of war. The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) estimates that about 2,733 square kilometers of land remain contaminated following successive conflicts, including the Iran-Iraq War, the 1991 Gulf War, post-2003 violence, and the campaign against ISIS.

Official figures show that more than 30,000 people have been killed or injured by landmines and unexploded ordnance in Iraq since 2003.

Read more: Floods unearth Iraq’s hidden mines, reviving a wartime threat