Industrial barriers drive Syrian investors toward imports

Shafaq News- Damascus

Economic obstacles are pushing Syrian industrialists toward importing finished goods instead of investing in domestic manufacturing, the head of the Energy and Gas Committee at the Damascus and Rural Damascus Chamber of Industry told Shafaq News on Friday.

Mohammad Marwan Orfali pointed out that economic cooperation with surrounding countries presents a strategic opportunity to attract investment to Syria's industrial cities. However, industrial projects typically require five to ten years to recover invested capital, while importing can generate profits within about six months.

Syria's industrial cities were built by Syrian expertise and continue to serve investors efficiently, while exports from those cities to neighboring markets remain very limited because imported goods continue to displace locally manufactured products.

He also pointed to challenges facing the joint Syrian-Jordanian industrial zone, with restrictions imposed by both countries having undermined its performance. “Syria imposes unjustified fees on raw materials, while Jordan applies strict scrutiny to import and export invoices.”

According to Orfali, the reopening of border crossings has largely benefited regional countries, arguing that high Turkish customs duties on Syrian products, along with higher tariffs and stricter import procedures imposed by nearby states, have allowed imports to outpace exports and created major obstacles for Syrian industrial exports. He added that efforts are underway to develop industries tailored to the needs of neighboring markets.

“Investors ultimately follow financial returns, warning that unless investment conditions improve in Syria, businesses will continue importing rather than manufacturing them locally,” he concluded.