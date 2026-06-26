Israel claims seven Hezbollah fighters killed in southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military said on Friday that its forces killed seven Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon, alleging they were transporting weapons near troops operating in the area.

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed the group approached Israeli forces while moving weapons to a building in the Al-Manzalah area of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, prompting an Israeli Air Force strike. The site, he added, served as an observation post and other military purposes, and the fighters were preparing to target Israeli troops.

🔸هاجم سلاح الجو في وقت سابق من اليوم وقضى على سبعة عناصر من حزب الله الإرهابي كانوا ينقلون وسائل قتالية بالقرب من المنطقة الأمنية التي تعمل فيها قوات جيش الدفاع في جنوب لبنان.🔸لقد قام الارهابيون بنقل الوسائل القتالية إلى داخل مبنى في منطقة المنزلة كان يُستخدم كنقطة قتال… pic.twitter.com/t9DNXfvMgf — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) June 26, 2026

Lebanese media earlier reported that warplanes carried out two airstrikes on the outskirts of the Nabatieh Al-Fawqa district. Israeli forces also detained four people near the Majidiyah-Mari-Ain Arab junction in southern Lebanon.