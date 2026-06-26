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Israel claims seven Hezbollah fighters killed in southern Lebanon

Israel claims seven Hezbollah fighters killed in southern Lebanon
2026-06-26T14:48:11+00:00

Shafaq News- Middle East

The Israeli military said on Friday that its forces killed seven Hezbollah members in southern Lebanon, alleging they were transporting weapons near troops operating in the area.

Army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed the group approached Israeli forces while moving weapons to a building in the Al-Manzalah area of Nabatieh Al-Fawqa, prompting an Israeli Air Force strike. The site, he added, served as an observation post and other military purposes, and the fighters were preparing to target Israeli troops.

Lebanese media earlier reported that warplanes carried out two airstrikes on the outskirts of the Nabatieh Al-Fawqa district. Israeli forces also detained four people near the Majidiyah-Mari-Ain Arab junction in southern Lebanon.

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