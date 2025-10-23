Israeli airstrike targets southern Lebanon: Casualties reported

Shafaq News – South Lebanon (Updated at 22:00)

On Thursday, Israeli warplanes carried out an airstrike on Arabsalim village, southern Lebanon, according to Lebanese media.

The strike reportedly killed two and injured three others after hitting near a school and the municipality building, where bulldozers were operating.

⚡️أغار الطيران الحربي الإسرائيلي مستهدفا بلدة عربصاليم جنوب لبنان بمحيط المدرسة الرسمية ومبنى البلدية. pic.twitter.com/2m0Sd2mk3T — Sputnik Arabic (@sputnik_ar) October 23, 2025

The Israeli army announced on X that the raid targeted a Hezbollah weapons depot in the Nabatieh area, claiming the site was used to plan and carry out attacks against Israel.

צהל תקף מחסן אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה בדרום לבנוןלפני זמן קצר, צה״ל בהובלת פיקוד הצפון ובאמצעות מטוס קרב של חיל האוויר, תקף מחסן אמצעי לחימה של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה אשר שימש את הארגון לקידום וביצוע מתווי טרור נגד מדינת ישראל, במרחב נבטיה שבדרום לבנון.ארגון הטרור… — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) October 23, 2025

In Marjayoun, an Israeli drone dropped a bomb over farmland west of Hammams Hill, sparking a fire. Civil Defense teams, supported by a Lebanese Army patrol, were dispatched to contain the blaze.

Meanwhile, Israeli reconnaissance drones were seen flying at low altitude over Beirut and across its southern suburbs.

Earlier today, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported two fatalities from Israeli air raids—one in Janta and another in Shmustar, in the Beqaa Valley.

Despite the November 27, 2024, ceasefire, Israel continues to launch air and drone strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, including Beirut’s southern suburbs, while maintaining a presence at five positions inside Lebanese territory.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has recorded at least 103 civilian deaths since the truce took effect, primarily in residential areas or near UN peacekeeping posts. However, Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports a higher toll of more than 285 dead and 630 wounded.