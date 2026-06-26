Invasive water hyacinth disrupts waterways in Iraq’s Al-Anbar

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

The rapid growth of water hyacinth across waterways connected to the Euphrates River in western Al-Anbar province has raised environmental concerns over its impact on water flow and intake facilities.

Environmental specialist Ahmed Al-Alwani told Shafaq News on Friday that water hyacinth is among the most dangerous invasive aquatic plants threatening Iraq's environment because of its ability to reproduce rapidly, particularly in slow-moving rivers and canals.

The plant forms a dense layer across the water surface, blocking sunlight from reaching aquatic organisms and vegetation below, reducing oxygen levels, disrupting the river's ecological balance, and threatening biodiversity and fish stocks, Al-Alwani explained. He added that water hyacinth consumes large amounts of water and nutrients, placing additional pressure on Iraq's already strained water resources. Beyond its environmental impact, the plant obstructs water movement in rivers and canals, affects water intake stations and treatment projects, and causes sediment and debris to accumulate around hydraulic infrastructure, increasing maintenance and operating costs.

According to Al-Alwani, effective control requires continued mechanical removal campaigns, regular monitoring of vulnerable areas, and measures to stop the plant from spreading to new locations through waterways. “Long-term solutions depend on integrated control plans led by the Ministries of Agriculture and Water Resources, with close coordination between government institutions and local administrations.”

Amir Al-Hassoun, Director General of the Environmental Awareness and Media Department at the Ministry of Environment, told Shafaq News that the ministry continues to urge the Ministries of Agriculture, Water Resources, Construction, Housing, Municipalities, and Public Works to implement preventive measures.

Mahmoud Salem, director of Al-Anbar Water Directorate, described the infestation of water hyacinth in Al-Amiriyah as a "moderate-risk" environmental issue, similar to other pollutants carried into the river from upstream areas before multiplying rapidly. He indicated the directorate, in cooperation with the district administration and the Water Resources Directorate, has launched an extensive campaign to contain the problem.

Salem noted that the plant obstructs water intake structures supplying drinking water projects, requiring extensive field operations to remove it, expressing confidence that existing infestations would be eliminated within the coming days.

Authorities in Al-Amiriyah have been conducting water hyacinth removal campaigns for several weeks with the participation of the district administration, Al-Anbar Water Directorate, and the Water Resources Directorate.