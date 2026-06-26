Senegal ends Iraq’s World Cup dream

Shafaq News- Toronto/ Boston

Iraq’s first World Cup campaign in 40 years ended in disappointment on Friday after Senegal won 5-0 in Toronto to keep their own Round of 32 hopes alive and leave Graham Arnold’s side bottom of Group I without a point.

The defeat closed a difficult return to football’s biggest stage for Iraq, who were appearing at the World Cup for the first time since 1986. After losses to Norway and France, Iraq entered the Senegal match needing a win to preserve a narrow third-place route, but the game slipped away early.

Senegal struck first through Habib Diarra, before Iraq’s night worsened when Rebin Sulaka was sent off in the first half for denying Sadio Mane a clear scoring chance. The African champions then controlled the match after halftime –Ismaila Sarr doubled the lead, substitute Pape Gueye scored twice, and Iliman Ndiaye completed the rout with a long-range finish.

The result gave Senegal their first win of the tournament and moved them to three points, sharply improving their hopes of advancing as one of the best third-placed teams.

Norway vs France

In Boston, France completed a perfect group stage by beating a heavily rotated Norway side 4-1, finishing top of Group I with nine points.

Norway, already qualified before kickoff, rested several senior players, with Erling Haaland, Martin Odegaard, and Alexander Sorloth not starting. France punished the changes quickly, as Ousmane Dembélé scored a first-half hat-trick to put Didier Deschamps’ side in control.

Thelo Aasgaard pulled one back for Norway, but France restored the three-goal margin in stoppage time through Desiré Doué, sealing a third straight victory and confirming their status as one of the tournament’s strongest early contenders.

The result left Norway second on six points, setting up a Round of 32 meeting with Ivory Coast, while France advanced as Group I winners.